Billie Eilish Shares New Album Details

Billie Eilish announced Tuesday that her highly anticipated sophomore album, titled Happier Than Ever, will be out on July 30.

The 16-track collection of new music is a follow-up to 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and was written with her brother FINNEAS, who also produced it.

Eilish’s debut earned several Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, and its hit single “bad guy” was named Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Happier Than Ever will also be available as part of Deluxe and Super Deluxe box sets as well as in CD and cassette formats and three vinyl editions.

Eilish will preview the album with the release of its first single at 12 noon ET on Thursday.

Check out the track listing below:

Getting Older

I Didn’t Change My Number

Billie Bossa Nova

my future

Oxytocin

GOLDWING

Lost Cause

Halley’s Comet

Not My Responsibility

OverHeated

Everybody Dies

Your Power

NDA

Therefore I Am

Happier Than Ever

Male Fantasy