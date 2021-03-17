Billie Eilish Sheds Wig To Reveal New Blonde Look

Billie Eilish sent her fans into a frenzy Wednesday when she took to social media to finally show off the blonde hair she’s been hiding under a wig for weeks.

“Pinch me,” Eilish captioned an Instagram photo of her flowing blonde hair.

The 19-year-old singer did not explain why she decided to ditch the neon green-and-black hair she has had since the summer of 2019.

In a since-deleted post, Eilish’s longtime hairstylist Lissa Renn of The Hive in Los Angeles said it took six weeks to dye the colour out of her famous client’s hair “without damaging it, along with her following my strict haircare regime.”

In a TikTok video she posted Wednesday, Eilish briefly lifts up the wig she was wearing under a bucket hat at the Grammys on Sunday night.