Billie Eilish Showcases New Look In British 'Vogue'

Billie Eilish is debuting a brand new look in the June issue of British Vogue and letting the world know she doesn’t care what you think of it.

“I can do whatever I want,” the 19-year-old singer told the magazine. “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

Eilish said women should be able to wear whatever they want without being slapped with labels.

“Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore,” she said. “If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f**k it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that.

“Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

Eilish said men who can’t control themselves need to take matters into their own hands. “The bottom line is, men are very weak,” she said. “It’s just so easy for them to lose it. ‘You expect a dude not to grab you if you’re wearing that dress?’ Seriously, you’re that weak? Come on! Go masturbate!”

Eilish is building buzz for her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which is set to drop July 30. She released the first single, “Your Power”, on Friday.

“I used to not understand why age mattered. And, of course, you feel like that when you’re young, because you’re the oldest you’ve ever been. You feel like you’re so mature and you know everything,” Eilish said, speaking about the song.

“But you shouldn’t have to know everything then. People forget that you can grow up and realize s**t was f**ked up when you were younger.”