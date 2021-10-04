Billie Eilish Stands Up For Women's Rights In Texas

Billie Eilish slammed restrictive new abortion laws in Texas during her set Saturday in Austin.

“I'm sick and tired of old men. Shut the f**k up about our bodies,” Eilish fumed during a break between songs.

“When they made that s**t a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show because I wanted to punish this f**king place for allowing that to happen here. But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the f**king victims, and you deserve everything in the world.”

Eilish added “we need to tell them to shut the f**k up” before raising a middle finger and declaring “my body, my f**king choice!”

The law bans abortions once cardiac activity in the fetus can be detected, which is typically around six weeks – before most women know they are pregnant – and allows private citizens to sue anyone involved in facilitating an abortion.

In an Instagram Story last month, Eilish reacted to the new law. “I’m so f**king tired. Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights.”