Billie Eilish Stars In 'The Simpsons' Streaming Short

Billie Eilish said Thursday she and brother FINNEAS will appear in an upcoming The Simpsons short.

The pair invite sax-playing Lisa Simpson to the studio for a jam session in the short, titled When Billie Met Lisa. It debuts on streaming service Disney+ on April 22.

It is the fourth short from The Simpsons and follows The Simpsons in Plusaversary, The Force Awakens from Its Nap and The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.

There's no word on whether Eilish will lend her voice to an actual episode of The Simpsons, like a long list of music stars have done, including Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Chris Martin and Elton John. The Weeknd appeared in an episode that aired last month, following Canadian singers Paul Anka (Season 7), Bachman Turner Overdrive (Season 11) and Justin Bieber (Season 24).