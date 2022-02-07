Billie Eilish Stops Concert When She Spots Fan In Distress

Billie Eilish paused her concert in Atlanta on Saturday night when she noticed someone in the crowd was struggling to breathe.

“Do you need an inhaler?,” the singer asked the fan, before turning to her crew. “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

As someone on Eilish’s team went to the fan’s aid, the singer told people: “Give her some time. Don’t crowd.”

Eilish then appeared to take a shot at Travis Scott, who performed at Astroworld last year as fans were being crushed and some stopped breathing. “We’re taking care of our people,” she said. “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

After ensuring the young woman was doing OK, Eilish instructed fans to take a deep breath and be calm. “Whatever you need to do to be happy and healthy right now,” she said. “We’re all good. Everybody’s OK. We’re going to keep it going.”

Eilish has a history of halting her shows when fans need help, as documented in this TikTok video.