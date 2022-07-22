Billie Eilish Surprises Fans With 2 New Songs

Billie Eilish on Thursday shared two new songs with her fans: “TV” and “The 30th.”

In an Instagram post, the singer wrote: “a little surprise for youuuuuuuu…… TWO NEW ONES!!!! … these songs mean so so much to me. i am so happy for them to be yours. ‘Guitar Songs’ OUT NOW!!!!!”

Eilish is accompanied on acoustic guitar by her brother and musical collaborator Finneas.

The singer debuted “TV” earlier this year while on tour in Europe. “This is one we just wrote, and we wanted to play for you,” Eilish told fans at her concert in Manchester, England in June.

The songs are the first new music from Eilish since last year’s Happier Than Ever. Check out the lyrics videos below: