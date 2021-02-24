Billie Eilish Talks About Fans, New Album

Billie Eilish said she never wants to be a “Bad Guy” to her fans.

“Since the beginning I've wanted to have a relationship with the fans that I would have wanted as a fan. That was my goal. I wanted to be the artist that I would want to be a fan of,” the singer said on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that aired Tuesday.

"It's gotten really hard. It's not easy to be accessible to everyone, and especially because there are some creeps out there."

Eilish added: “The idea that somebody could meet me and have a bad experience makes me want to jump off a cliff… like, seriously. I want everyone that I come in contact with to feel completely just the highest high that they could possibly feel.”

The 19-year-old star also told Colbert about her “weird” life during the pandemic.

“The year sucked, and if I could go back and I could change it, I would,” she explained, “but at the same time, I’ve gotten more time off than I’ve ever ever ever ever had. And, of course, I think that goes for everyone. But that was true for me after two weeks of it. Two weeks already at the beginning of quarantine was the most time I had off in, like, four years.”

Eilish said one good thing has come from the lockdown.

“I made an album,” she said. “I just don’t think I would have made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for COVID.

“That doesn’t mean it’s, like, about COVID at all. It’s just that when things are different in your life, you’re different. It’s just how it is. I have to thank COVID for that — and that’s about it.”