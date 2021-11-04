Billie Eilish To Appear On 'Sesame Street'

Sunny days are ahead for Billie Eilish.

The singer is one of several music stars who will appear on the new season of Sesame Street.

Eilish hangs out with The Count in one of 35 episodes that will air as part of the show’s 52nd season, premiering this month.

Anderson .Paak, Kacey Musgraves and Jon Batiste will also make appearances. Musgraves reunited with her pal Elmo, with whom she performed “Rubber Duckie” on The Not-Too-Late Show last year.

According to USA Today, .Paak performs a song on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day episode.

In Canada, Sesame Street airs on Treehouse.