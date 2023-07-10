Billie Eilish To Fans: 'Don't Throw Things On Stage'

Like Adele, Billie Eilish would like all fans to stop throwing things at her and her fellow performers.

Last night (July 9) at the world premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles, Eilish and her brother FINNEAS were asked by the Hollywood Reporter how they felt about flying objects at concerts and if it made them nervous.

“I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years. I don’t know why this is like new," Eilish said. “People just get excited and it can be dangerous.”

“I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows," she added. "But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something. You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

FINNEAS noted that fans aren't throwing "tomatoes and oranges," but that “it’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there.”

Addressing the camera, he told fans, “Don’t do it — we get it but don’t do it.” While Eilish was quick to soften the message, adding, “Don’t throw things on stage, but we love you; it’s very sweet.”

Billie Eilish & Finneas tell The Hollywood Reporter on the pink carpet of the #Barbie World Premiere that they felt "inspired" to write a song after watching the film pic.twitter.com/nXgi0LINL0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 10, 2023

The siblings were in attendance to promote their new song, “What Was I Made For?”, which appears on the Barbie soundtrack. Both the film and soundtrack are out Friday, July 21.