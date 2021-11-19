Billie Eilish To Host, Perform On 'SNL'

Billie Eilish will be both host and musical guest on the Dec. 11 episode of Saturday Night Live, the show announced Thursday.

Eilish made her SNL debut as musical guest on the Season 45 premiere in September 2019 but this will be her first time hosting.

Only a few stars have done double duty on the late-night show – including Miley Cyrus and Drake in 2016, Halsey and Harry Styles in 2019 and Nick Jonas this past Februrary.

Donald Glover hosted a 2018 episode of SNL and his alter ego Childish Gambino was musical guest.

Chance The Rapper hosted in 2017 and 2019 but also served as musical guest only the second time. Adele hosted in 2020 but did not perform.

SNL also said the Dec. 18 episode will be hosted by actor Paul Rudd with musical guest Charli XCX. It will be her first time performing on the show since 2014.