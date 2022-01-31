Billie Eilish Tops List Of Safest Driving Songs; Outkast Is Most Dangerous

An English driving school has compiled a list of what it says are the safest and most dangerous songs to listen to while driving.

Billie Eilish’s 2019 hit “bad guy” tops the list of the safest songs and the 2003 Outkast hit “Hey Ya!” ranks as the most distracting, according to PassMeFast.

Some of the most popular streaming songs were ranked based on three factors: danceability, high energy and how emotionally charged they are.

“Love Yourself” by Canada’s Justin Bieber is the fifth safest song to drive to and tracks by Lewis Capaldi, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo also made the cut. Calum Scott’s cover of Robyn’s hit “Dancing on my Own” scored No. 6.

Among the 10 songs that can drive you to distraction are 2003’s “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers, the 1984 a-ha classic “Take on Me” and Dua Lipa’s 2020 banger “Levitating.” Calvin Harris has two “dangerous” tracks.

Check out the lists below:

Top 10 Safest Driving Songs

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish “July” – Noah Cyrus “Bruises” – Lewis Capaldi “When I Was Your Man” – Bruno Mars “Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber “Dancing on my Own” – Calum Scott “7 rings” – Ariana Grande “enough for you” – Olivia Rodrigo “Mr. Blue Sky” – Electric Light Orchestra 10.“All of Me” – John Legend

Top 10 Dangerous Driving Songs