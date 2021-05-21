Billie Eilish Tour Coming To Canada

Billie Eilish announced Friday that she is coming to Canada next year.

The Happier Than Ever, The World Tour is scheduled to stop at Montreal's Bell Centre on Feb. 15, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 16 and Vancouver's Rogers Arena on March 24.

The tour is in support of Eilish's sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which comes out July 30. The 16-track collection of new music is a follow-up to 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and was written with her brother FINNEAS, who also produced it.

Last December, Eilish pulled the plug on the remaining dates in her Where Do We Go? tour, which kicked off March 9, 2020 in Miami but was halted after only three shows due to COVID-19. Among the postponed dates was April 11, 2020 in Vancouver.

Tickets for the 2022 tour go on sale May 28 at 12 noon local time.