Billie Eilish Unveils Air Jordan Collaboration

Billie Eilish is off and running with a new collaboration with Jordan Brand.

“I am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!!,” the singer wrote on social media on Monday.

“It was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material).”

The Billie Eilish AJKO 1 and AJ 15 go on sale Sept. 27 via Eilish’s online store and three days later on the Nike SNKRS app.

In 2019, Eilish launched a collection of children's clothing and, last year, unveiled sustainably-sourced merchandise at H&M.