Billie Joe Armstrong Appeals For Help After Classic Car Stolen

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took to Instagram on Saturday to appeal for help in recovering his beloved car.

The singer posted five photos of his 1962 Chevy II, which he said was stolen.

“This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years,” Armstrong wrote in the caption. “Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police.”

Armstrong included the incident report number as well as a phone number for information. “Please re-post, lets (sic) all help find this car!!”

The Chevy II debuted with the 1962 model year.