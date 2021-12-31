Billie Joe Armstrong Drops Out Of Miley Cyrus NYE Show

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has pulled out of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, a concert airing Friday on NBC.

“After the holiday I found out I was exposed to COVID,” Armstrong wrote in an Instagram Story. “I’ve tested negative but, I have made the decision not to travel to Miami for New Year’s Eve Party out of caution. Happy New Year and hope everyone stays safe!”

Remaining performers include Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Saweetie and 24kGoldn. The show is being hosted by Cyrus and SNL comedian Pete Davidson in Miami.

Earlier this week, LL Cool J dropped out of ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, on which he was supposed to perform live from Times Square, after testing positive for COVID-19.

R&B singer Chlöe has also cancelled her performance on the show, although no reason was immediately announced.

Journey and Karol G remain as live performers. AJR, Måneskin, OneRepublic, Walker Hayes, French Montana and Canada’s Avril Lavigne are among the performers in pre-taped Los Angeles segments that are inserted throughout the broadcast.