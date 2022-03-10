Billy Joel Biopic Will Be Made Without His Music

A Billy Joel biopic is in development – but the singer has nothing to do with it.

Piano Man will focus on the years leading up to Joel’s breakthrough in 1972.

Joel's rep told Variety that Joel is not involved and that the film’s producers will not be granted rights to use his music, name/likeness or life story. Instead, it will rely upon the story of Irwin Mazur, who discovered Joel.

The film is being written and directed by Adam Ripp, whose father Artie signed Joel to his first solo record deal and produced his debut album Cold Spring Harbor. Joel's sophomore album Piano Man was released in 1973.

“Billy Joel has been a part of my life since my father signed him to his record label when I was 4 years old,” Adam said, in a statement. “His music is ingrained in my DNA and it’s been a dream of mine as a filmmaker to explore and celebrate the untold story of how Billy Joel became the Piano Man.”

The 2020 made-in-Ontario film Stardust was billed as a “mostly fiction” David Bowie biopic, even though it was made without the blessing of his estate and contained none of his music. Bowie’s ex-wife Angie slammed the film as “a total waste of time” and “boring.”

Joel sold the publishing rights to his catalogue in 2012 to Rondor Music and Universal Music Publishing Group. But, last October, he told radio host Howard Stern: “Right now, I still have control of how these songs are used. I have a say over how they’re licensed.”