Billy Joel To Wrap Up New York City Residency

Billy Joel said Thursday he is bringing his record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden to an end next summer.

The 74-year-old has performed almost monthly at the iconic New York City venue since 2014, selling 1.6 million tickets to fans from 120 countries, according to a release.

"I'm kind of flabbergasted that it did last as long as it did,” Joel said at a press conference. “My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but 10 years… I don’t know, 150 shows, 10 years… alright already!”

Joel’s final residency show in July 2024 will be his 104th – and his 150th at MSG since his 1978 debut.

“It’s just been one crazy exhilarating night after another,” said Joel. “It’s home … if you Google ‘Billy Joel’s house’ they show Madison Square Garden, which is kind of cool.”

Tickets for Joel’s final 10 performances, which begin in October, go on sale on June 9.

A rep for Joel said the singer is not retiring.

At the press conference, Joel insisted he is still in a New York state of mind. “I’m selling my house on Long Island but I’m not leaving New York,” he said. “I’m just spending more time down in Florida like all Jewish guys do from New York City.”