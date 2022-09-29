Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged To Singer Firerose: Report

Billy Ray Cyrus, whose wife filed for divorce earlier this year after 28 years, is reportedly engaged to Australian singer Firerose.

The 61-year-old country singer’s girlfriend – whose age is not known – was seen in a Sept. 13 Instagram post sporting a diamond ring. She captioned it: "Taking in the moment."

The Sun reported that reps for Cyrus declined to comment when asked about an engagement.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan last year, Firerose said she met Cyrus a decade ago on the set of his daughter Miley’s series Hannah Montana. The pair collaborated on the song “New Day."

In her April divorce filing, Tish Cyrus said she and Billy Ray separated more than two years ago. They have three adult children together – Miley, Noah and Braison – and Billy Ray adopted Tish’s children Brandi and Trace. He also has son Christopher from a previous relationship.