Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus End Marriage 'With Love In Our Hearts'

Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce from country star Billy Ray Cyrus, her husband of 28 years.

The 54-year-old, whose full name is Leticia Jean Cyrus, cited “irreconcilable differences” in a court filing last Wednesday in Tennessee and indicated that they separated more than two years ago. She has asked the court to equally distribute the marital assets.

“We have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” the couple said in a statement to People. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.

“We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important.”

It is not the first time the couple has sought to end the marriage. Billy Ray filed for divorce in 2010 but withdrew the application five months later. “I want to put my family back together," he said on The View at the time.”Things are the best they've ever been.”

Tish filed in 2013 but they reconciled with the help of couple’s therapy. In a statement to Us Weekly at the time, Billy Ray said: “We've had rough times but we both realized we didn't want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work.”

They have three adult children together – Miley, Noah and Braison – and Billy Ray adopted Tish’s children Brandi and Trace. He also has son Christopher from a previous relationship.

TMZ was first to report on last week's divorce filing.