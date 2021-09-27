Billy Talent Announces Canadian Tour Dates

Canada’s Billy Talent is hitting the road next year in support of its new album Crisis of Faith.

The rock band will play Winnipeg on Feb. 7 and 8, Calgary on Feb. 10, Edmonton on Feb. 11 and Vancouver on Feb. 14 with special guests PUP.

Billy Talent will then team up with Rise Against for a tour that takes them to Quebec City on April 1, Laval on April 3, Ottawa on April 4, Toronto on April 6 and London on April 7.

NOBRO will play on both legs of the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Billy Talent’s album Crisis of Faith is set for release on Jan. 21.

Check out the dates and venues below:

With special guest PUP

Feb. 7 & 8 - Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts, Winnipeg

Feb. 10 - Big Four Roadhouse, Calgary

Feb. 11 - Edmonton Convention Centre, Edmonton

Feb. 14 - PNE Forum, Vancouver

Co-headlining with Rise Against

April 1 - Videotron Centre, Quebec City

April 3 - Place Bell, Laval

April 4 - TD Place Arena, Ottawa

April 6 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

April 7 - Budweiser Gardens, London