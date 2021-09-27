Billy Talent Announces Canadian Tour Dates
Canada’s Billy Talent is hitting the road next year in support of its new album Crisis of Faith.
The rock band will play Winnipeg on Feb. 7 and 8, Calgary on Feb. 10, Edmonton on Feb. 11 and Vancouver on Feb. 14 with special guests PUP.
Billy Talent will then team up with Rise Against for a tour that takes them to Quebec City on April 1, Laval on April 3, Ottawa on April 4, Toronto on April 6 and London on April 7.
NOBRO will play on both legs of the tour.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. local time.
Billy Talent’s album Crisis of Faith is set for release on Jan. 21.
Check out the dates and venues below:
With special guest PUP
Feb. 7 & 8 - Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts, Winnipeg
Feb. 10 - Big Four Roadhouse, Calgary
Feb. 11 - Edmonton Convention Centre, Edmonton
Feb. 14 - PNE Forum, Vancouver
Co-headlining with Rise Against
April 1 - Videotron Centre, Quebec City
April 3 - Place Bell, Laval
April 4 - TD Place Arena, Ottawa
April 6 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
April 7 - Budweiser Gardens, London
