Billy Talent Premieres 'End Of Me' Ft. Rivers Cuomo

Canada’s Billy Talent has enlisted Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo for “End of Me,” the new single from the band’s forthcoming album Crisis of Faith.

“This is a full circle moment for us,” reads a message from Billy Talent. “We’ve admired and have been fans of Weezer since the Blue Album until now.

“Before we had a title, this song was originally called ‘Hendrix+Weezer’ so it only felt right to ask Rivers to sing on it. The song encompasses the essence of ‘90s alt-rock which was a hugely impactful and influential time for our band. We’re proud of the song and very happy to have Rivers be a part of it.”

The song arrived with a lyric video.

“End of Me” is one of 10 tracks on Crisis of Faith, which drops on Jan. 21, 2022 and is available for pre-order now in a variety of formats, including a limited-edition Deluxe Vinyl.