Black Pumas Cancel Remaining Tour Dates

Black Pumas announced Monday they have cancelled the remaining dates on their tour schedule and will be taking a break from live shows.

“After four incredible years of career milestones and unforgettable live experiences around the world, we have made the difficult decision to press pause and step away from touring for the rest of the year,” read a statement on social media.

“We have the best fans in the world and appreciate each and every one of you for your support and understanding. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to know you better.”

The news comes only weeks after Black Pumas, made up of Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada, pulled out of a number of music festivals – including the Calgary Folk Music Festival and the Squamish Constellation Festival in B.C. – citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

Formed in 2018, Black Pumas released a self-titled album in 2019 and quickly racked up six Grammy nominations, including as Best New Artist and Record of the Year (for “Colors”). Their live collection, Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A was nominated this year for Best Rock Album.