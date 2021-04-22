Black Pumas, Machine Gun Kelly Added To NFL Draft Line-Up

Black Pumas and Machine Gun Kelly have been added to the line-up of acts performing at the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.

The league announced this week that Black Pumas will take the stage after Round 3 on April 30 and MGK will perform after Round 7 on May 1.

The two acts join previously-announced Kings of Leon, who are set to perform pre-draft on April 29. The shows – on an outdoor stage – will be streamed on the NFL website.

Heart singer Ann Wilson will do the U.S. national anthem ahead of the naming of the league’s new players.

The 2021 NFL Draft takes place in the neighbourhood around the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.