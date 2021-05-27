'Black Velvet' Enters Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

“Black Velvet,” which was a hit for Canada’s Alannah Myles in 1990, is being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF).

The bluesy rock track was penned for Myles by then-MuchMusic VJ Christopher Ward and music producer David Tyson. It spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Myles a Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

“Having ‘Black Velvet’ inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame is an incredible honour and a testament to the power of song,” Ward said, in a release. “I continue to be amazed at how many live it has touched.”

Ward, 71, explained the song was inspired by a trip to Memphis to mark the 10th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death.

“For me, every song has a key line that unlocks the rest of it,” he said. “With ‘Black Velvet,’ it was ‘a new religion that’ll bring you to your knees.’ That new religion was rock n’ roll.”

The song that propelled Myles to fame has been covered by artists like Kelly Clarkson, Melissa Etheridge and Meghan Patrick. Ward has recorded his own soulful version for his album Same River Twice.

“Black Velvet” will take its place in the CSHF at the National Music Centre in Calgary.