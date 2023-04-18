BLACKPINK Beats Justin Bieber's YouTube Record

BLACKPINK has surpassed Canada’s Justin Bieber to become the music act with the most views on YouTube.

The K-pop group topped 30 billion views last week, according to its management company YG Entertainment – a feat that took BLACKPINK roughly six years and nine months.

As of Tuesday, the BLACKPINK channel had nearly 30.4 billion views, compared to Bieber’s 30.1 billion.

Overall, BLACKPINK is 33rd for the most views on YouTube and Bieber is 34th. The third most-viewed music artist on the platform is Ed Sheeran, who is currently at 36th overall with nearly 29.7 billion views, followed by Bad Bunny (No. 37) and Taylor Swift (No. 42).

With nearly 87 million subscribers, BLACKPINK is already the music act with the most subscribers on YouTube. (They surpassed Bieber in late 2021.) In January, they became the first K-pop group to have one of its music videos hit 2 billion views on YouTube (“DDU-DU DDU-DU”).