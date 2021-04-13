BLACKPINK Hits YouTube Milestone

BLACKPINK hit a new milestone on YouTube this week, surpassing 60 million subscribers.

The K-pop group is the most-subscribed female act on the video platform and second only to Canada’s Justin Bieber (with 62.4 million subscribers) among music acts.

BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel, launched in 2016, has racked up more than 17 billion views. In February, the video for their 2018 hit “Ddu-du Ddu-du” topped 1.5 billion views.

Last year, the Guinness World Records recognized BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” for becoming the most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours with 86.3 million views in its first day.