BLACKPINK Includes Canada On 'Born Pink' Tour

K-pop group BLACKPINK announced Monday it is including one Canadian city on its upcoming world tour.

The 36-date Born Pink tour, which kicks off Oct. 15 in Seoul, will stop at FirstOntario Place in Hamilton, Ont. on Nov. 6 and 7.

Information on ticket sales will be forthcoming.

BLACKPINK last played the same Hamilton venue in April 2019 – the only Canadian stop on the In Your Area World Tour.

The new tour takes its name from the group’s sophomore Korean-language studio album, which is due out in September. The first single, “Pink Venom,” drops Aug. 19.

In September 2018, BTS did its only Canadian shows on the Love Yourself World Tour at FirstOntario Place in Hamilton.