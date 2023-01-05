BLACKPINK Music Video Tops 2 Billion Views

BLACKPINK has become the first K-pop group to have one of its music videos hit 2 billion views on YouTube.

The video for “DDU-DU DDU-DU” passed the milestone on Wednesday – roughly four-and-a-half years after it premiered on the platform.

“DDU-DU DDU-DU” was the first single off BLACKPINK’s 2018 EP Square Up.

BLACKPINK has a way to go before catching up with Psy, whose video for his 2012 hit “Gangnam Style” has topped 4.6 billion views. The most-watched video on YouTube is “Baby Shark Dance” by South Korea’s Pinkfong, which has racked up an astounding 12 billion views.

Coming up on the 2 billion mark are the videos for BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” (1.7 billion), “Boombayah” (1.5 billion) and “How You Like That” (1.1 billion).

Several videos by BTS are creeping up on 2 billion, including “Dynamite” and “Boy With Luv” ft. Halsey, both of which have surpassed 1.6 billion views, and “DNA” with 1.5 billion.