BLACKPINK Pop Up Shop Opens In Toronto Ahead Of Concerts

BLACKPINK fans, whether they are heading to the group’s concerts in Hamilton, Ont. next week or not, are getting an early chance to stock up on merch.

Universal Music Canada announced Wednesday it is hosting a BLACKPINK pop up at its Toronto headquarters at 80 Atlantic Ave. on Friday from 11 am to 8 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, or while supplies last.

There will be surprise giveaways for fans who line up beginning at 6 am on Friday.

According to a release, “BLINKs in Toronto will have the exclusive opportunity to shop a wide range of BLACKPINK merchandise, exclusive BLACKPINK apparel including hoodies, T-shirts and a beanie, only available at the pop-up shop.”

BLACKPINK will do their only Canadian concerts on the Born Pink tour on Nov. 6 and 7 at FirstOntario Place in Hamilton. The tour takes its name from the group’s sophomore Korean-language studio album, which came out in September.

BLACKPINK last played the same venue in April 2019 – the only Canadian stop on the In Your Area World Tour.