BLACKPINK's Jennie Featured In Another Calvin Klein Campaign

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has stripped down for another Calvin Klein campaign.

The 27-year-old K-pop star showcases the brand’s underwear and denim in a series of photos and a video set to “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself” by The White Stripes.

The Spring 2023 campaign, directed and photographed by Mert and Marcus, also features FKA Twigs, Kendall Jenner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael B. Jordan.

“The new campaign continues the Calvins or nothing concept highlighting the world's most dynamic talent, stripped back to showcase their confidence and sensuality,” reads a release.

Jennie previously appeared in Calvin Klein’s 2022 Spring and Fall campaigns.

Also unveiled Wednesday was parent company PVH’s latest Tommy Hilfiger campaign featuring Canadian singer Shawn Mendes.