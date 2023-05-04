BLACKPINK's Jennie Unveils Calvin Klein Collection

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has unveiled her limited-edition capsule collection with Calvin Klein.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, who has been a global ambassador for the brand since 2021, showcases some of the pieces in a campaign shot by Hong Jang Hyun.

The Jennie for Calvin Klein collection consists of 17 items priced between $25 and $150 U.S., including underwear, tank tops and T-shirts, denim, dresses and sweatshirts. In addition to black and white, some of the pieces are available in chalk blue, desert and lilac.

“This collection reflects my everyday style and is based on many of the Calvin Klein essentials that have become staples in my wardrobe,” Jennie said, in a release. “I wanted to bring a personal touch to these pieces, which you’ll see reflected in the fit, the colour palette and the details.

“My aspiration for this collection is that everyone will feel as happy and confident in these pieces as I do.”

Jennie for Calvin Klein will be available beginning May 10 at select Calvin Klein stores and online.

In March, Jennie was showcased in a campaign for Calvin Klein and another featured BTS member Jungkook. The brand's parent company also launched a new Tommy Hilfiger collection with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes.