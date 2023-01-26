BLACKPINK's Lisa Named Most Followed K-Pop Artist On Instagram

BLACKPINK member Lisa has been named the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram by Guinness World Records.

The 25-year-old Thai singer and rapper, who was born Pranpriya Manobal, has racked up over 87 million followers – significantly more than BLACKPINK’s account, which currently has 52.2 million followers.

The other members of BLACKPINK have between 66.2 million and 73.5 million followers each – beating the members of BTS, who range from 41.2 million followers to 54.9 million. (The official BTS account has 71 million followers.)

Overall, Selena Gomez is the music artist with the most followers (373 million), trailed by Ariana Grande (353 million) and Beyoncé (292 million). With 275 million followers, Canada’s Justin Bieber is the most-followed male singer.

BLACKPINK already holds the Guinness World Record for the being the music group with the most YouTube subscribers (84 million).

The group will make history in April when they become the first K-pop act to headline the Coachella festival.