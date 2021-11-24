BLACKPINK's Lisa Tests Positive For COVID-19

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has tested positive for COVID-19.

YG Entertainment, the K-pop group’s agency, said in a statement the 24-year-old was diagnosed on Wednesday. The other members – Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo – were awaiting test results but "were not considered to be in direct contact" with Lisa.

“We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities,” read the statement. “We will continue to prioritize our artists' and staff members’ safety and health."

South Korea recently lifted travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated citizens. Lisa was seen last month attending Fashion Week in Paris.