BLACKPINK's Lisa To Join 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast

BLACKPINK's Lisa has been announced as a cast member for season three of HBO's The White Lotus.

The K-pop star will be credited under her real name, Lalisa Manobal, however, no information about her role has been revealed.

The third season of The White Lotus is set to begin shooting in Thailand, around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok some time this month. As usual, plot details are top secret, though we do know that it will feature new guests vacationing at a different White Lotus resort.

Lisa joins an impressive cast that includes Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, and Scott Glenn, among many others.

This will be Lisa's first acting role, and the second by a member of BLACKPINK following Jennie's (Jennie Ruby Jane) appearance in last year's controversial series from the Weeknd, The Idol.

Bell Media (parent company of this website) owns Crave, which airs 'The White Lotus'.