BLACKPINK Sets YouTube Record With 75M Subscribers

BLACKPINK on Tuesday became the first music act to reach 75 million subscribers on YouTube.

The K-pop group reached the milestone on the sixth anniversary of their debut on the streaming platform and exactly two years after setting records for the most views for a music video in the first 24 hours and the fastest to hit 100 million views.

The achievement also comes nine months after BLACKPINK surpassed Canada’s Justin Bieber as the music act with the most subscribers. (The group trails Bieber in the number of views by 4 billion).

According to YouTube, Bieber is No. 2 with 69.3 subscribers followed by BTS (68.7 million), Marshmello (55.4 million) and Eminem (52.4 million).

In 2019, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop act to reach 20 million subscribers and the first K-pop group to have a music video hit 1 billion views (“Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” is currently at nearly 1.9 billion.)