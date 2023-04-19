BLACKPINK Sings Along To Spice Girls, TLC During 'Carpool Karaoke'

The members of BLACKPINK hitched a ride with James Corden for a Carpool Karaoke segment that aired on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show.

Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa opened up about the gruelling K-pop training camp they attended before BLACKPINK was launched.

The girls did their singles “Pink Venom” and “How You Like That” and, after teaching Corden how to crump, their smash hit “Ddu-du Ddu-du.”

They also sang along to TLC’s “No Scrubs” after Jennie explained why they loved the group.

“They had vocals, they had raps, and they had a bit of hip-hop,” she explained.

BLACKPINK’s members were also Spice Girls fans. “We really liked how they have their own individual characters,” Jennie said. “That was something we were aiming for, and it was such an iconic girl group in our history that we grew up listening to.”

With that, they launched into “Wannabe.”

Recognizing the world records held by BLACKPINK, Corden challenged them to break a few more – including the fastest time to assemble a Mr. Potato Head (5.43 seconds). Jennie finished first with a time of 16.71 seconds.

Rosé came up short trying to set a new record for the most hand claps in a minute (1,140) and the group was unable to break a Jenga record.

Watch all the fun below: