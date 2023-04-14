BLACKPINK Teases 'Born Pink' Encore Tour

BLACKPINK has started teasing a new leg of their Born Pink tour that could see them returning to Canada.

On Thursday, the K-pop group hyped the “ENCORE IN NORTH AMERICA” with a six-second clip on social media.

YG Entertainment launched a pre-sale registration (“you must have a valid US or Canada mobile number”) and promised “tour dates and sale information will be announced soon.”

Several U.S. stadiums changed their Twitter profiles to black and pink on Thursday, including MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Oracle Park in San Francisco and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Toronto’s Rogers Centre (which hasn’t tweeted since 2016) did not change its colours, nor has Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field, Vancouver’s BC Place or Montreal’s Olympic Stadium. Arenas in those cities also did not go black-and-pink.

BLACKPINK has previously performed only in one Canadian city: Hamilton, Ont. The group brought the Born Pink tour to FirstOntario Place for two shows last November. They previously performed at the venue during the In Your Area World Tour in 2019 the Love Yourself World Tour in 2018.