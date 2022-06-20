Blake Shelton Among 2023 Hollywood Walk Of Fame Inductees

Blake Shelton, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Saturday, was announced Friday as one of the music acts who will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

“We can't wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway,” said chair and iHeartRadio host Ellen K, in a release.

Shelton, the only country artist being honoured next year, is joined on the list by Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Marc Anthony, Sheila E, Charlie Wilson and executive Irving Azoff in the Recording category. Singer Jenni Rivera will be honoured posthumously.

Pentatonix, along with pianist Lang Lang and singer Melba Moore, will be added to the Walk of Fame in the Live Theatre/Performance category and rapper Ludacris is among those being inducted in the Motion Pictures category.

Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees are chosen by a panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce from hundreds of submissions approved by the nominees or their reps. The honouree must agree to attend an unveiling ceremony within two years – typically timed to coincide with promotion of a new project. A $50,000 USD fee is required for installation and maintenance of the honouree’s star.

This year’s recipients include Canada’s Avril Lavigne.