Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' After Season 23

Blake Shelton announced Tuesday he is leaving The Voice after Season 23.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” Shelton wrote in a statement he shared on social media. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns.”

Shelton, 46, is the only coach who has been on every season of the U.S. version of The Voice since it debuted in 2011.

Season 22 is currently airing with Shelton joined by wife Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Next season, Shelton will be joined by coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers … who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach,” Shelton wrote.

“Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams.”

