Blink-182 Announce New Album, 'ONE MORE TIME...'

Blink-182 have announced a new album, ONE MORE TIME...​, their first since the reunion of their classic line-up featuring Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker.

On the band's official site, a description for the album reveals that "the trio recorded ONE MORE TIME... over the course of 2022 and 2023 in the midst of their blockbuster reunion tour, which sold out arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across the world. ONE MORE TIME… features 17 new songs that capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood."

On socials the band teased a trailer for the album, including an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, which can be watched in full over at YouTube.

In the clip, each of the members reflects on the band's history and why it took so long to get back together following DeLonge's departure back in 2015.

“ONE MORE TIME...​ is written about ‘why does it take these catastrophes like me being in a plane crash or Mark being sick for our band to get back together,’” Barker says.

"This album, which touch wood, is like, the best album we've made, it's all through the healing of this band and this music and this record," adds Hoppus.

This marks the first new Blink-182 album featuring DeLonge since 2011's Neighborhoods.

