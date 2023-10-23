Blink-182 Announce North American Tour For 2024

Last Friday (October 20), Blink-182 released ONE MORE TIME..., their first new album with their classic line-up in 12 years, and now they're preparing to hit the road.

The pop-punk heroes have announced a North American tour for 2024 with Pierce The Veil as support. Spread across 30 cities, the trek will commence in Orlando, Florida, and wrap up in Toronto at the Rogers Centre for the band's lone Canadian date, which will also feature Alexisonfire as an additional opening act.

VIP packages for the tour will be available, offering experiences that include premium tickets, an invitation to the pre-show hospitality lounge, specially designed merchandise items and more.

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday (October 27) at 10AM local time on the band's website, blink182.com.