Blink-182 Announces New Music, Tour

Blink-182 announced Tuesday they are heading out next year on their biggest tour ever – and it includes five concerts in Canada.

“We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming,” read the caption on a hilarious double-entendre video shared via Instagram. “Tickets on sale Monday.”

The band – Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker – also revealed their single “Edging” will, er, come this Friday and an album will follow.

Blink-182 will play Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on May 11 followed by Montreal’s Bell Centre on May 12. They will return north to play Rogers Arena in Vancouver on June 27, Rogers Place in Edmonton on June 29 and Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on June 30.

Special guest will be Turnstile. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 17.

In August, Hoppus returned to the stage for the first time since he said he beat cancer.