Blink-182 Confirms They'll Perform At Coachella
Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge confirmed early Thursday that the band will perform Friday at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.
“See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30 pm Sahara Tent,” the singer tweeted along with a photo of the TelePromTer displaying lyrics for blink-182’s NSFW 1999 track “Family Reunion.”
The addition of blink-182 to the Coachella line-up came Wednesday when promoters quietly added the band’s name to the online schedule.
It will be the trio’s first live set since 2014 and a warm-up for their forthcoming reunion tour, which includes stops in Toronto and Montreal next month followed by Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary in June.
Blink-182 announced last month that it was postponing tour dates in Latin America and Mexico to give drummer Travis Barker time to recover from injuries to his hand.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from blink-182