Blink-182 Confirms They'll Perform At Coachella

Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge confirmed early Thursday that the band will perform Friday at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

“See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30 pm Sahara Tent,” the singer tweeted along with a photo of the TelePromTer displaying lyrics for blink-182’s NSFW 1999 track “Family Reunion.”

The addition of blink-182 to the Coachella line-up came Wednesday when promoters quietly added the band’s name to the online schedule.

It will be the trio’s first live set since 2014 and a warm-up for their forthcoming reunion tour, which includes stops in Toronto and Montreal next month followed by Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary in June.

Blink-182 announced last month that it was postponing tour dates in Latin America and Mexico to give drummer Travis Barker time to recover from injuries to his hand.