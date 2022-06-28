Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker Taken To Hospital

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was taken to hospital by ambulance Tuesday morning.

The nature of Barker’s medical issue was not immediately disclosed but the 46-year-old musician tweeted “God save me” at around 10:45 a.m. PT and at around 5 p.m. PT his 16-year-old daughter Alabama wrote “Please send your prayers” in an Instagram Story.

Update: TMZ reported Wednesday that Barker was reportedly admitted for treatment of pancreatitis, which can cause intense stomach pain.

Paparazzi photos show Barker arriving on a stretcher at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was pictured holding his right fist up. Wife Kourtney Kardashian was at his side.

According to TMZ, Barker was transferred to Cedars-Sinai from West Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

In 2018, Blink-182 had to cancel several Las Vegas residency shows and some tour dates because Barker was “suffering from blood clots in both arms.”

A decade earlier, Barker survived a plane crash and spent more than 11 weeks undergoing surgeries and skin grafts.