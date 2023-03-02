Blink-182 Postpones Tour Dates Due To Travis Barker Injuries

Blink-182 has postponed several shows on its forthcoming tour to give drummer Travis Barker time to recover from injuries he sustained during rehearsals.

Concerts scheduled for March and April in Latin America and Mexico have been pushed to 2024.

“We worked so hard, and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming,” Tom DeLonge said in a video message to fans.

Barker revealed last month that he injured a finger while rehearsing for the tour. “I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments,” he tweeted. Two weeks later, he said he hurt his hand again.

The 47-year-old reportedly had surgery on his hand on Tuesday.

DeLonge told fans: “I know it seems like you’ve waited so long – which you have. And we’ve waited too. This is just devastating on so many levels. But we’re gonna get Travis better and … we’re gonna rock, and we’re gonna have an incredible time with you guys.”

In 2018, blink-182 had to cancel several Las Vegas residency shows and some tour dates because Barker was “suffering from blood clots in both arms.”

Announced last October, the tour includes stops in Toronto and Montreal in May followed by Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary in June.