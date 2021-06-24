Blink-182's Mark Hoppus: 'I Have Cancer'

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus shared the news on Wednesday that he is battling cancer.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he tweeted. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Hoppus, 49, did not divulge what kind of cancer he has.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future.”

Hoppus shared his health condition after posting on Instagram – and then deleting – a photo of himself with an IV in his arm that he captioned: “Hello, yes. One cancer treatment please.”

Hoppus is married to Everly Skye and has an 18-year-old son.

His blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker shared a photo via Instagram Story showing him kissing Hoppus on the cheek that he captioned: "Love you @markhoppus."

Their former bandmate Tom DeLonge tweeted that he has known about Hoppus’ cancer for awhile “and to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart.”