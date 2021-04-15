Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Launching Another Online Sale

Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus is partnering again with Reverb for a sale of his instruments and other gear.

The sale, which begins April 21, includes drum machines, keyboards and amps used on tours and in the making of albums by blink-182 and +44.

“Over the years, I built up a lot of musical equipment,” the musician explained in a promo video. “It’s been in storage for a long time.

“I took this opportunity to clean out a lot of stuff that I had not been using as much as I thought that I would and some things that have been sitting around for a long time. So check ‘em all out, enjoy them, make some awesome music.”

Hoppus held a sale of instruments and gear via Reverb in 2019 and, last month, former bandmate Tom DeLonge launched one.