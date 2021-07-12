Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Updates Fans On Cancer Battle

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus updated fans on Saturday about his cancer battle, sharing that this week he will “take a test that may very well determine if I live or die.”

Sharing a scan that shows a tumour, the 49-year-old musician vowed: “I’m going to bear this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts.”

Hoppus revealed on June 23 that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for “the past three months,” although he did not reveal the specific type of cancer nor what stage it’s at.

He later shared: “Everything about chemo sucks except the part where it hopefully saves my life.”

On Saturday, the musician posted photos of a “little cancer garden in the yard with mutated varieties because I feel connected to them through my own cells’ mutation. I sit here in the morning with them, drinking my coffee, and we’re like ‘well this is weird…’”

Hoppus has thanked fans for their messages of support.

“Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement,” he tweeted. “I read all your replies and it means the world to me.”

Hoppus is married to Everly Skye and has an 18-year-old son.