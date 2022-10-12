Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Working On Memoir

Mark Hoppus revealed last week he is ready to share stories about his life – including his recent battle with cancer.

“I started writing a book, actually, earlier this year,” the blink-182 musician told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. “I’m not that far into it yet but I’m writing a book about my life and experience in Blink and what I’ve gone through over the past year or so.”

Hoppus said a deal is still being finalized for publication of the memoir. “I’m really happy with the way that’s coming together,” he said. “I’m excited to tell my story.”

The musician, now 50, said he didn’t intend to go public with his cancer diagnosis in June 2021. “I was in the hospital chair for my third chemo session when I accidentally posted it to Instagram,” Hoppus explained. “I remember staring at it and people started calling… All of a sudden, it was like, oh, damn, I really screwed it up.”

Hoppus said he hadn’t spoken about being sick “because I was so scared and overwhelmed by the whole thing. My world got really, really small.”

He later shared that he was being treated for 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

“There was such an overwhelming outpouring of support and love,” Hoppus said. “I stopped being so afraid and started feeling like, OK, let’s see how we can get through this by sharing my story.”

In September 2021, Hoppus shared the news that he had beaten cancer. “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!,” he wrote at the time, thanking “everyone who sent support and kindness and love." Hoppus told THR on Saturday: "I just got my one-year clean scan and I’m feeling better every day."

On Tuesday, Hoppus and his blink-182 bandmates Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker announced they are releasing new music and hitting the road for a 2023 tour that includes five cities in Canada.